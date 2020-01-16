Cosmetic Skin Care Market – Professional Survey & Future Trends 2024

The global cosmetic skin care market is primarily driven by rising demand for natural active ingredients based cosmetics that are finding favor among health and environment conscious consumers. Growth in the cosmetic skin care market is expected to be fuelled by the continuous innovation and development of more effective anti-aging and sun protection products in the upcoming future.

The trend toward natural products is projected to create prospective market opportunities for natural and active cosmetic ingredients such as enzymes, botanical extracts, and amino acids. In addition, the demand for cosmetic skin care market is on the rise with growing interest in grooming among the young generation in different countries across the world Youngsters opt for skin brightening or skin whitening creams or lotions.

The changing lifestyles of consumers in developing markets, increase in per capita income, and rising awareness about beautification are also contributing to the growth of the overall cosmetic skin care industry which in turn benefits cosmetic skin care product manufacturers. However, growing health concerns and various government restrictions are lowering the usage of synthetic antioxidants such as BHA (Butylated hydroxyanisole) in cosmetic products across the European countries

The cosmetic skin care market is one of the important market influencing the growth of the personal care products in coming years. Also, customers in Argentina and Brazil are highly effected with the dry weather, this led to rise in demand for sun protections products which is another key factor triggering the growth of this market at global scale.

The rising product innovation in the cosmetic skin care in terms of quality and its overall effect is one of the important factor boosting the market growth. Not only this, consumer with age of 65 demand for anti-ageing products, but interestingly the consumer with the age of 30 are also demanding for the anti-ageing cream, this is another factor contributing to the growth of the cosmetic skin care market.

The cosmetic skin care products are mainly built on the key factor of innovation of several new products. The key participants in this market are involved in research and innovation and are investing more to develop products with more effectiveness such as anti-ageing skin care, skin whitening cosmetics, muti purpose skin care products.