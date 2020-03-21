COSMETIC SHEA BUTTER MARKET- OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES IN GROOMING REGIONS; EDITION 2018 – 2026

The increasing demand for pasta is directly surging the consumption of pasta sauce. In the global pasta sauce market, the demand for pasta sauce is increasing owing to its palatability and lip-smacking taste. In the past few decades, pasta sauce products have been evolving with the increasing demand and trends in the market, such as, pasta sauces are available as organic, gluten-free, and include non-GMO ingredients.

Pasta sauces are savory toppings and mixtures of ingredients that enhance the overall taste, texture, flavor, and aroma of pasta. Pasta sauce is available in several varieties such as marinara, alfredo, and pesto, and made of different ingredients like tomatoes, basil, cheese, and others. Pasta is one of the most loved Italian cuisines, and is gaining worldwide recognition.

Increased penetration of pasta sauce producers in developing economies has made the pasta sauce market more competitive with frequent and innovative product launches, more convenient delivery of products, and high quality certified products. In the global pasta sauce market, players are following aggressive acquisition strategies for their global expansion and to increase their customer base. Leading companies in the pasta sauce market such as Mizkan America Inc. and Barilla S.p.a have acquired many companies that are operating in the pasta sauce market. Acquisitions have helped them profit due to the existing brand image in the regional markets. Manufacturers involved in the pasta sauce market are also focusing on incorporating cutting edge technologies in their production lines to enhance quality, efficiency, and production capacity. The pasta sauce market is following the customer-centric approach, and focusing on the current trends and demands of customers, leading to the updating of pasta sauce products in the market.

In the global food and beverage market, customers are getting attracted towards lip-smacking food products. In addition, flavor inspiration is also influencing the food and beverage market, as people explore more of the world through the palatability of their cuisines. In the pasta sauce market, flavor inspiration is one of the major factors resulting in the booming demand of pasta sauce among customers. Pasta sauce is made with a variety of food ingredients that impart their taste, aroma, and texture to the pasta sauce. Due to the wide availability of different, pasta sauce is popping up in grocery store aisles as the most preferred go-to cooking sauce.

Pasta is among the most favorite and widely consumed Italian food product consumed throughout the world, and as such, pasta sauce is also widely consumed. Due to the increasing popularity of pasta sauce, a majority of the manufacturers involved in the production of pasta are emphasizing on bringing pasta sauce into their product lines. In the global pasta market, the availability of a different types of pasta is also influencing the pasta sauce market, such as the specificity of the pasta sauce in accordance with the type of pasta.

The highest per capita consumption of pasta is in European countries, and on the basis of data from the International Pasta Association, Italy tops the per capita consumption of pasta. In Italy, the per capita consumption of pasta is 25.4 kg per person, followed by Tunisia, Venezuela, U.S., and others. Pasta is one of the most preferred food products by consumers throughout the world. The global pasta sauce market has witnessed flourishing growth in the past few decades. With the increasing popularity of pasta, the global pasta sauce market is set to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.

Automation continues to impact sector growth, and key players are already pumping in investments in newer technologies, product offerings, and operational models with a sustained focus on providing rich customer experiences through robust after-sales services. An increasing consumer thrust on health, wellness, safety, and sustainability has led to a rise in the deployment of advanced sensors and robotics in pasta sauce processing and packaging. Technologies such as RFID are being considered to ensure product traceability and further monitor critical in-transit components, including pressure, temperature, and humidity.

Clean Label Product Clarity a Must

In the food and beverage industry, transparency and trust have become major challenges, as there aren’t any strict guidelines and regulations laid down by governments regarding clean labeling. Companies have started using clean labeling as a buzzword for marketing and promotional purposes, and have taken advantage of this to sell their products as clean label products. It is essential for pasta sauce manufacturers to adopt cleaner practices to sell their clean label pasta sauce products without alienating the trust of consumers.