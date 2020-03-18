Cosmetic Pigments Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cosmetic Pigments Market 2019 Growing Trends, Trade Survey, and Growth Opportunities to 2024 – Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Merck” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cosmetic Pigments Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

Refers to the pigment after special processing, it can reach the excipients added standards. No side effects on the human body.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cosmetic Pigments industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Sun Chemicals. At present, Huntsman is the world leader, holding 15.1% production market share in 2016.

Cosmetic Pigments downstream is wide and recently Cosmetic Pigments has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Products. Globally, the Cosmetic Pigments market is mainly driven by growing demand for Lip Products. Lip Products accounts for nearly 20.4% of total downstream consumption of Cosmetic Pigments in global.

Cosmetic Pigments can be mainly divided into inorganic Cosmetic Pigments, organic Cosmetic Pigments. Which inorganic Cosmetic Pigments captures about 59% of Cosmetic Pigments market in 2016. This pattern will not be drastic changes in the future.

The worldwide market for Cosmetic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cosmetic Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals

Kobo Products

Merck

Sensient Cosmetic

ECKART

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

CQV

Sudarshan

Neelikon

Yipin Pigments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inorganic

Organic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cosmetic Pigments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cosmetic Pigments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cosmetic Pigments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cosmetic Pigments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cosmetic Pigments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cosmetic Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cosmetic Pigments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

