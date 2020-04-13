Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis by Material Type, Container Type, Application, Declared Capacity and Industry Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global cosmetic packaging market was evaluated around USD 23.98 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 36.44 billion by 2025while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% over the forecast period. Cosmetic packaging is the primary and secondary packaging of the cosmetic products. It is among the fastest growing industries and contains an extensive variety of packaging and packaging materials around the world. Cosmetic products are all about good appears and expressions which hold accurate for packaging too. Cosmetic packaging has achieved importance as it is among the factors that influence the buying decision of consumer for the cosmetic product. Besides protecting the product from harm throughout handling or transportation, it also acts as a crucial factor in product marketing. Packaging is of most significance for cosmetic products in order to sustain with varying trends and achieve a competitive advantage above other manufacturers. Cosmetic packaging has become more natural and simple over a period of time. The cosmetic packaging market covers an extensive products range and is a vital marketing strategy tool. Efficient packaging bestows immensely to a company’s profits margins and improves the brand image of the product. It is a rising industry with several stakeholders involving cosmetic and cosmetic packaging manufacturers, raw material suppliers etc.

Container Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of container type used for the packaging of the cosmetics, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into Tubes, Bottles, Caps & closures, Pen types, Sticks, Jars & containers, Pumps & dispensers and Others.

Material Outlook and Trend Analysis

Commonly, plastic is most preferred the material utilized for packaging of cosmetic materials. Product characteristics, Material compatibility, and trends in consumer preferences along with others act as an important factor in deciding the packaging type. Other materials utilized for cosmetic packaging are; Paper, Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Others.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

According to application type, the global market is split into nail care, hair care, makeup and skin care. Cosmetic packaging involves packaging of a variety of products including facial cleansers, shampoos, lotions, moisturizers, hairsprays, conditioners, perfumes, shaving foams, lipsticks, deodorants, skin care and makeup products. The major driving factor for the global market remains the augmented awareness amongst customers concerning their looks.

Declared Capacity Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented by declared capacity type as; Type 5(Above 200 ml), Type 4(150 ml – 200 ml), Type 3(100 ml -150 ml), Type 2(50 ml – 100 ml) and Type 1(Below 50 ml).

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest growth on account of elevated demand of skin whitening cosmetic products. Additionally, the growing purchase power of customers in developing regions like Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China are expected to be crucial to the global cosmetic packaging industry in the approaching years owing to the growing awareness in these nations regarding the easy availability and of effectiveness pollution protection and anti-aging products. Therefore, the growing geriatric population in these developing economies is vital for the global cosmetic packaging market growth.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

In global cosmetic packaging market, mergers and acquisitions are essential strategy implemented by most of the players to elaborate their market share and to achieve competitive advantage in excess of other players in the global market. The key market players are Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., RPC Group Plc, ABC Packaging Ltd., Amcor Limited, Albea, HCP Packaging, Quadpack Group, Fusion Packaging, and Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented as follows :

