Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry, Growth Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers Forecast To 2023

Summary

Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal and other), By Application (Skin care, Hair care, Bath & shower, Cosmetics and Others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The global cosmetic bottle packaging market, estimated at about USD 39 billion at the retail level, is a highly attractive segment of the consumer products space. The market has seen steady growth of 4.5% CAGR in the last few years. The development of new and diversified packaging styles, and high potential in emerging economies provides huge growth opportunities for personal care products, create exciting opportunities within the packaging industry. Moreover, innovation in packaging plays a major role in driving the growth of cosmetic bottle packaging market. Vibrant shades of blue and yellow, color-coding, and a wide range of shapes, sizes and materials are now defining packaging for even basic skin care necessities. Innovation in appearance of convenient sprays and compressed sizes has also altered the look on store shelves, with familiar products in unfamiliar packages which have been quickly welcomed by consumers throughout the world. Recently companies have been spending more on packaging innovation than production cost. They are adopting active packaging and intelligent packaging so as to enhance the performance of the packaging technique.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5133

A new trend is research and development being carried out by packaging manufacturers with focus on lucrative locations for production and short-distance supply to reduce costs. Cosmetic bottle packaging market is expected to flourish during the forecast period due to the major drives such as focus on high-quality products, changing lifestyle of consumers. Advancement in packaging technologies and availability of personal care products in innovative designs, such as pumps, sprays, sticks, pen type, and rollers balls also boost the market growth.

Key Players

The key players of global cosmetic bottle packaging market includes Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Albea Group (Luxembourg), CCL Industries (Canada), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Sinclair & Rush, Inc. (U.S.), Essel Propack Ltd (India), Huhtamaki (Finland), Montebello Packaging (Canada), World Wide Packaging LLC (U.S.), Unette Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market Research Analysis

The global Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of cosmetic bottle packaging market is influenced by the long-term air quality and climate goals. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry. The increased demand, globally, for airless tubes and the availability of high-quality printing at a very low cost are major driver for the global cosmetic bottle packaging market. Some of the key driving factors for cosmetic bottle packaging market are significant growth in packaging industries, coupled with innovative packaging and excellent barrier properties. The increasing adoption of lightweight rigid plastics is one of the key drivers propelling the growth of this market in the coming years. Lightweight packaging is becoming, increasingly, popular among the consumers as it helps in the significant reduction of transportation and carriage costs, leading to increased profits. The cosmetics and oral care segment is expected to witness huge growth in the future due to improved lifestyle, globally. The factors have, significantly, benefitted the global market for cosmetic packaging and are expected to lead to healthy growth opportunities for the market in the next few years as well.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific accounted for majority of the market share; will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. Rapid economic growth and increase in disposable income resulted in changing lifestyle patterns in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. China cosmetic bottle packaging market is expected to have new growth opportunities over the coming years. Improving disposable income, rising information, and changing standard of living have augmented the demand for cosmetic bottle packaging products, positively impacting the cosmetic bottle packaging market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global cosmetic bottle packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global cosmetic bottle packaging market by its product and region.

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Metal

other

By Application

Skin care

Hair care,

Bath & shower

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cosmetic-bottle-packaging-market-5133

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312