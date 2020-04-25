Corundum Market Checkout the Unexpected Future 2025 | Key Players: Alteo Alumina, Arotek, Bernd Kunze, Ceram Intertrade, Changzhou Sunai Metallurgical Refractories, etc.

Latest Survey on Corundum Market:

Corundum is a crystalline form of aluminium oxide (Al2O3) typically containing traces of iron, titanium, vanadium and chromium. It is a rock-forming mineral.Usage of corundum is increasing rapidly in the field of electronics, driving the market.Global Corundum market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Corundum.

Top Key players of Corundum Market:Alteo Alumina, Arotek, Bernd Kunze, Ceram Intertrade, Changzhou Sunai Metallurgical Refractories, EK-Company, Gemfields, Guangxi Wuzhou City Yihe Jewelry, Henan Sicheng, Henge, HK Fengqi Jewelry, Zhengzhou Sunrise Technology, LD International Abrasives, Mineralmühle Leun, Riken Corundum, Yixing Haiyu Refractory Materials, Rubicon Technology, Rusal, Shenyang Hongyang Fine Ceramic, Stars Gem, Swarovski Gemstones, Yancheng Jiuheng Industry & Trade, Wuzhou Yisheng Jewelry, Xiamen Xinbailong Instrument, Xingyang Jinbo Abrasives and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

If you are involved in the Global Corundum industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Jewellery, Abrasive, Refractory, Mineral, Electrical and Electronics], segmented by Product types [Emery, Ruby, Sapphire] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

