Correspondence Management System Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 12.6% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 3.5 Billion

The Global Correspondence Management System Market size to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 141 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 80 tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Cloud-based correspondence management system solutions offer multiple benefits, including rapid implementation, reduced setup and operational costs, less maintenance cost, 24X7 data accessibility, scalability, security, and ease of use for SMEs. Cloud-based correspondence management system solutions Software as a Service (SaaS)-based solutions provided by a service provider hosted within their data centers or other facilities.

Email-based correspondences are becoming popular with the rising adoption of internet and electronic devices. Organizations find it as an easy, effective, and affordable communication channel, which enables them to reach out to customers without any barriers. The email-based correspondence solutions also help automate the marketing process by offering more sales leads.

Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC correspondence management system market during the forecast period. Due to increasing competition, lower operational costs and higher productivity have become major concerns for organizations operating in the region, which need to be addressed immediately to stay competitive in the market. Companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation – C-Level–25%, Director Level–30%,and Others–45%

By Region – North America–12%, Europe–42%, APAC–26%, and RoW–20%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the revenue of the market’s segments concerning 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the correspondence management system market based on delivery channel, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry verticals, and regions

based on delivery channel, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry verticals, and regions To provide detailed information related to the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market’s subsegments concerning the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market

Top Key Players profiled in the Correspondence Management System Market include are

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Adobe (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Pitney Bowes (US)

Rosslyn Analytics (England)

MicroPact (US)

Fabasoft (Austria)

NewGen (India)

Everteam (France)

Xerox (US)

Palaxo (UAE)

Top Down Systems (US)

IT-Blocks (Egypt)

CATEC (UAE)

