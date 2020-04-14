Corporate Workforce Development Training Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025

Corporate workforce development training is the training provided to employees who have joined organizations as freshers or have re-joined a specific job profile in the same organization.

The provision of development training via social collaboration tools is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the global corporate workforce development training market throughout the estimated period.

The demand for instructor-led training in corporations is high in comparison to the blended learning and online learning primarily due to the persistent need for specific industry-related technical training in a classroom environment.

In 2018, the global Corporate Workforce Development Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Corporate Workforce Development Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Skillsoft

Wilson Learning

Eton Institute

LearnQuest

NIIT

Pearson

CARA Group

CTU

Dale Carnegie Training

GP Strategies

InfoPro Learning

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Learning

Instructor-Led Learning

Blended Learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Corporate Workforce Development Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Corporate Workforce Development Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Workforce Development Training are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

