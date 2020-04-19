Corporate Wellness Services Market 2019-2023: By Key Players Castlight Health, Healthsparq, ClearCost Health, Vitals, Healthcare Bluebook and ComPsych

This latest research report “The US Corporate Wellness Services Market (2019-2023 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the US corporate wellness service market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes global market share by revenue model and by delivery model and the US market by value added along with market value by services.

Growth of the US corporate wellness services market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth patterns, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

A brief company profiling of Castlight Health, Healthsparq, ClearCost Health, Vitals, Healthcare Bluebook and ComPsych has been provided in the report. This section briefs about business overview, financial summary and business policies of these major companies.

Corporate wellness programs/services are any workplace health promotion activity and organizational policy designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace and to improve health outcomes. The industry includes companies whose primary work is to provide services/programs that comprise a combination of educational, organizational and environmental activities. These programs are designed to nurture wellness in workers, regardless of the work environment.

Such types of programs could be found in factories, corporate offices, large corporations, and small corporations alike. They provide the company with strategic advantages by investing money in a program that will hopefully bring them lowered expenses in return, often in the form of better performing workers, and lower absenteeism and health care costs.

The US corporate wellness services market is growing at a fast pace with significant growth rates over the last few years and projections are made that the market will grow in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023 also. Rising healthcare cost, sedentary lifestyle of corporate employees, growing interest of employers etc. are some key factors that are propelling the demand for wellness programs in organizations.

Driving factors like implementation of increasing white collar jobs, discount provisions by corporate wellness programs, weight loss and smoking cessation as primary agenda of wellness programs etc. will help to boost the market in the forecasted period. Yet the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Issues like ineffective execution of plan, Constant struggle for employee engagement and participation, perceived expensiveness of wellness programs, etc. pose challenges before the industry.

