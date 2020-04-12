Corporate Wellness Market 2019 Deep Dive Strategy & Competition by 2025

Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.

Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.

The U.S. dominated the corporate wellness market in North America due to rise in investment and adoption of corporate wellness service, surge in health care costs, and increase in incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the corporate wellness market in the U.S. is driven by increase in adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition. Europe is the second-leading market for corporate wellness services. Germany is a key contributor to the corporate wellness market in Europe. The corporate wellness market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven primarily by the developing countries.

In 2018, the global Corporate Wellness market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

EXOS

ProvantHealth

Wellness Corporate Solutions

ComPsych Corporation

Optum

Central Corporate Wellness

TruworthWellness

CXA Group

SOL Wellness

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

