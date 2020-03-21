Corporate Web Security Market Trends, Growth, Emerging-Technologies, Segmentation, Size, Share, Innovation in Security Services/Software Industry Report and Forecast by 2024

Any appliance, software or hosted facility that protects corporate workers and the systems from web-based malware, helps avoid data loss and further facilitates the administrations to control the employee behavior on the internet is referred to as corporate web security. The web access continues to be the most predominant method through which malware creeps into the association. Malware includes internet attacks such as viruses, rootkits, adware, spyware, among many others. Majority of these attacks are based around stealing confidential data from the users and organizations. These attacks often lead to productivity loss, business loss and many other complications that the enterprises are facing today. Due to all these reasons, corporate web security is facing stronger demand in the near future. Corporate web security can be deployed as appliance services, cloud services, on-premises or as the hybrid solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Web Security market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Web Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Corporate Web Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Corporate Web Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Appliances Services

Cloud-based Services

Hybrid Solutions

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunication

Government Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clearswift Ltd.

McAfee, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Webroot Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Web Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Corporate Web Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Web Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Web Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Corporate Web Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Corporate Web Security by Players

Chapter Four: Corporate Web Security by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Corporate Web Security Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

