Corporate Online Language Learning Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Corporate online language learning is a service of learning the language online. There are four main learning categories for language learning: communicative competencies, proficiencies, cross-cultural experiences, and multiple literacies.

The deployment of language learning services through the on-premise method enables organizations to have greater control over the management and security of their businesses. This encourages them to install online foreign language learning solutions within the premises. The segment will contribute to the maximum market shares since the on-premise platform enables end-users to customize the solution while choosing delivery platforms, content, and schedule.

In 2018, the global Corporate Online Language Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Pearson

Rosetta Stone

Berlitz

EF Education First

Linguatronics

Cactus Worldwide

inlingua International

Learnship Networks

Voxy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Corporate Online Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Corporate Online Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Online Language Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

