Corporate Clothing Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

The global sales of corporate clothing increased from 2485.59 M Units in 2014 to 2869.34 M Units in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.65%. The global corporate clothing market is valued at USD 54173 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71408 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2025. Europe, China, USA and East Asia play an important role in global corporate clothing market. The world corporate clothing sales market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Clothing market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 64930 million by 2024, from US$ 55130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corporate Clothing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corporate Clothing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Corporate Clothing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VF Corporation

G&K Services

Williamson Dickie

Aramark

Alsico

Fristads Kansas Group

Cintas

Adolphe Lafont

UniFirst

Carhartt

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

China Garments

Dura-Wear

Sioen

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Hultafors Group

Wokdiwei

Aditya Birla

Engelbert Strauss

Provogue

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Aoruina

Lantian Hewu

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture&Forestry Industry

Others

