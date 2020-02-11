Corporate Clothing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Corporate Clothing Market” Report” by company, by country, and by application/ type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.
At present, the production of corporate clothing is distributed evenly in China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Southern Europe, Central America and Turkey. China still is the largest production country of corporate clothing in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European and American manufacturers mainly manufacture high quality corporate clothing, special protective clothing and fashion clothes. Or some international giants such as VF transfer production bases to the rest of the world. This industry is a labor-intensive industry, and it is difficult for local manufacturers in Europe and the United States to compete with low-priced products.
According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Clothing market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 66600 million by 2024, from US$ 54200 million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corporate Clothing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Corporate Clothing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Uniforms
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Agriculture＆Forestry Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
VF Corporation
Williamson Dickie
Fristads Kansas Group
Aramark
Alsico
Adolphe Lafont
Carhartt
Cintas
UniFirst
G&K Services
Sioen
Engelbert Strauss
Hultafors Group
Johnsons Apparelmaster
Aditya Birla
Van Puijenbroek Textiel
Dura-Wear
China Garments
Provogue
Wokdiwei
Aoruina
Würth Modyf
Yihe
Lantian Hewu
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Corporate Clothing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Corporate Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Corporate Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Corporate Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Corporate Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Corporate Clothing by Players
Chapter Four: Corporate Clothing by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Corporate Clothing Market Forecast
