Corporate Assessment Services Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Assessment Services market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3860 million by 2024, from US$ 2630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Corporate Assessment Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Corporate Assessment Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AON

Korn Ferry

CEB

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

Aspiring Minds

TT Success Insight

Cubiks

Performanse

Talent Plus

Harrison assessments

AssessFirst

Chandler Macleod

TeamLease

IBM

DDI

NSEIT

Eduquity Career Technologies

Central Test

StrengthsAsia

MeritTrac

Mettl

Beisen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Assessment Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Corporate Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Assessment Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Corporate Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

