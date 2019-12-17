Corporate Assessment Services Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Corporate Assessment Services use data, interviews, and observation to truly understand your business and it deliver an unbiased, thorough assessment of your business strengths and opportunities, give comprehensive discovery process to understand the current state of your business and its future goals.

The global Corporate Assessment Services market is dominated by companies from AON, top three players occupy for over 19.82% market share in 2017.

The global Corporate Assessment Services market size will reach US$ 3863.19 million by 2023, from US$ 2633.54 million in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Assessment Services market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3737.3 million by 2024, from US$ 2769.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corporate Assessment Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Corporate Assessment Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AON

Talent Plus

Korn Ferry

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

CEB

Cubiks

Aspiring Minds

Performanse

TT Success Insight

DDI

Eduquity Career Technologies

NSEIT

Harrison assessments

TeamLease

Chandler Macleod

StrengthsAsia

IBM

AssessFirst

Central Test

Mettl

Beisen

MeritTrac

Market Segment by Type, covers

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

Domain Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

