Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 3.6% in the Forecasted Period of 2019-2025

Over the next five years, our research projects that Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market will register a 3.6 % CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 256 million by 2025, from US$ 193 million in 2017. The chemical formula for Copper Telluride is Cu2Te and CAS number is 12019-52-2. Copper Telluride (Cu2Te) is a crystal grown product generally immediately available in most volumes. Technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement. Copper Telluride (CuTe) is also available as quantum dots.

The main factors driving the market growth are Increasing adoption of solar based equipment, Green and renewable energy sources have attracted much attention because of concerns about pollution and limited oil sources. The current global copper telluride supply is sufficient to meet demand levels as they stand today; however increased long-term demand out of the solar panel and batteries markets as well as emerging technologies are expected to put pressure on available tellurium resources. Thus, increasing adoption of solar based equipment and device are expected to drive the copper telluride market.

Growing advantage of copper telluride in thermoelectric technology, As the demand for thermoelectric material is growing since past few years, the market for copper tellurides is also expected to grow exponentially.

North America is the largest countries of copper telluride in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about %% the global market in 2017, while Asia Pacific and Europe were about %%, %%.

The key market players profiled are Alfa Aesar, Energy Chemical, Beijing HuaMeiHuLi Biological Chemical, 3A Chemicals, HAIHANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD., apart from these the copper giants such as CodelCo, Aurubis, Jiangxi, Glencore, Tongling, Southern Copper, Sumitomo, Jinchuan, BHP and KGHM are also been profiled.

Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market Segmentation:

Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market Overview, By Application

Chemical Manufacturing

Research & Laboratory

Semiconductors & Others

Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market, By Region