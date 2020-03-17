Copper Foil market set to register a 2.2% CAGR: expected to reach US$ 5660 million by 2024

Copper Foil Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Copper Foil Market in Global Industry. Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally, a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length. In contrast, an electrolytic copper foil has no restriction of the length. Copper Foils are mostly used for printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuit boards, and lithium-ion batteries. Copper Foil market has several key players, like CCP, NPC, Furukawa Electric, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting, they take a market share of around 41.04% in sales, and46.505% in Revenue.

Copper Foil Market Top Key Players:

Fukuda, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Cable, Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Olin Brass, Circuit Foil, LS Mtron, Iljin Materials, CCP, NPC, Co-Tech, LYCT, Jinbao Electronics, Kingboard Chemical, KINWA, Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Rolled Copper Foil

– Electrolytic Copper Foil

Segmentation by application:

– Printed Circuit Board

– Lithium-ion Batteries

– Electromagnetic Shielding

– Other

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Copper Foil market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Copper Foil market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Copper Foil key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Copper Foil market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Copper Foil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Copper Foil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Copper Foil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Copper Foil Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rolled Copper Foil

2.2.2 Electrolytic Copper Foil

2.3 Copper Foil Consumption by Type and others…

