Copper Clad Laminate Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

The global revenue of Copper Clad Laminate market was valued at 14587.88 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17327.14 M USD in 2025. In the future six years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 2.22%.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Clad Laminate market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Copper Clad Laminate in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Copper Clad Laminate market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15980 million by 2024, from US$ 14590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Copper Clad Laminate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Copper Clad Laminate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Copper Clad Laminate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KBL

Hitachi Chemical

SYTECH

Panasonic

ITEQ

Nan Ya plastic

DOOSAN

EMC

GDM

Isola

JinBao

Grace Electron

TUC

GOWORLD

Wazam New Materials

Chaohua

Shanghai Nanya

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper board

Composite substrate

Normal FR4

High Tg FR-4

Halogen-free board

Special board

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial / Medical

Military / Space

Package

