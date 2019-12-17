Copper Clad Laminate Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Copper Clad Laminate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.
The global revenue of Copper Clad Laminate market was valued at 14587.88 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17327.14 M USD in 2025. In the future six years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 2.22%.
China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Clad Laminate market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Copper Clad Laminate in 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Copper Clad Laminate market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15980 million by 2024, from US$ 14590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Copper Clad Laminate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Copper Clad Laminate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Copper Clad Laminate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
KBL
Hitachi Chemical
SYTECH
Panasonic
ITEQ
Nan Ya plastic
DOOSAN
EMC
GDM
Isola
JinBao
Grace Electron
TUC
GOWORLD
Wazam New Materials
Chaohua
Shanghai Nanya
Market Segment by Type, covers
Paper board
Composite substrate
Normal FR4
High Tg FR-4
Halogen-free board
Special board
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Computer
Communication
Consumer Electronics
Vehicle electronics
Industrial / Medical
Military / Space
Package
