Copper Busbar Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities 2024 – Oriental Copper, Pentair, Gindre, Schneider, Watteredge, Luvata, Gonda Metal, Metal Gems, Gonda Metal, EMS and Others

In electrical power distribution, a busbar (also spelled bus bar, or sometimes as buss bar or bussbar, with the term bus being a contraction of the Latin omnibus, “for all”, is a metallic strip or bar (typically copper, brass or aluminium) that conducts electricity within a switchboard, distribution board, substation, battery bank, or other electrical apparatus. Busbar is an electrical conductor that carries large current, especially one that is part of a power distribution system; typically a thick strip, or a tube. Busbars are used to carry substantial electric currents over relatively short distances; their greater surface area (compared to a wire of the same weight) reduces losses due to corona discharge.

The material composition and cross-sectional size of the busbar determine the maximum amount of current that can be safely carried. Busbars can have a cross-sectional area of as little as 10 square millimetres (0.016 sq in), but electrical substations may use metal tubes 50 millimetres (2.0 in) in diameter (20 square millimetres (0.031 sq in)) or more as busbars.

Global demand of Copper Busbar has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 1.5%, and similar to production growth. Copper Busbar major type is OFCopper Busbar and ETPCopper Busbar. Downstream applications field include Industrial Buildings, Commercial Building and Civil Building, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Copper Busbar, and stimulate the development of Copper Busbar industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Copper Busbar retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Copper Busbar brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Copper Busbar field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Copper Busbar market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4810 million by 2024, from US$ 4210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Copper Busbar business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Copper Busbar Market Players

Oriental Copper

Pentair

Gindre

Schneider

Watteredge

Luvata

Gonda Metal

Metal Gems

EMS

Storm Power Components

This study considers the Copper Busbar value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ETP (Electrolytic Tough Pitch Copper Busbar)

OF (Oxygen-free Copper Busbar)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Civil Buildings

Global Copper Busbar Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

