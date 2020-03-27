Cool Roof Coatings Market Use of Cool Roof Coatings to Lower Energy Consumption Projected to 2026

Cool roof coatings technology is a system that optimizes the performance of cool roof products by adding new value to existing buildings or new built ones, safeguarding at the same time all the building standards, typologies, and technical properties adopted in different climatic zones by technicians of countries across the globe. Cool roof coatings are a combination of organic and inorganic chemistry, which reflects, scatters, or absorbs radiation. These coatings provide a simple solution to increase building endurance and save cost for building owners. Cool roof coatings lower interior temperature by 6°C to 10°C and roof surface temperature by up to 60°C. Based on roof slope, the global cool roof coatings market has been bifurcated into low-sloped and steep-sloped. Low-sloped is the dominant segment of the cool roof coatings market. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to its advantages such as low initial installation cost and less build-up material than the steep-sloped process.

In terms of application, the global cool roof coatings market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the leading share of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the increase in usage in malls, warehouses, and IT parks. Based on type, the global cool roof coatings market has been segregated into elastomeric and IR reflective. Elastomeric is the dominant segment of the market, as it offers advantages over IR reflective coatings. For instance, it helps extend the life of the existing roof it covers, maintain roof flexibility in hot and low temperatures, and preserve roof surface from deteriorating effects of the sun’s heat. Based on region, the cool roof coatings market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of value and volume, North America was the leading region of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. The Cool Roof Rating Council was formed in 1998 in the U.S. It has implemented its regulations in the region. Following this, the European Union established the European Cool Roof Council in 2011 to help reduce carbon footprints. Increase in awareness about building energy consumption and implementation of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design initiative are estimated to drive the market in Europe in the near future.

