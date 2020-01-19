Cooking Hood Market: Survey on Emerging Opportunities 2018 – 2026 | Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Miele, Samsung,Haier Group,Faber

A cooking hood is also known as an exhaust hood. It is an equipment consisting of a mechanical fan which hangs above the cooktop or stove in the kitchen. A cooking hood removes airborne oils, grease, fumes, smoke, combustion products, odors, steam, and heat from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration. Cooking hoods are also used in combination with various fire suppression equipment such as fire sprinkler systems and wet and dry chemical agents. These devices vent out fumes from grease fires to rapidly put out fires.

Commercial cooking hoods can be used in combination with fresh air fans. The air fan draws in exterior air, circulating it with cooking fumes, which is then drawn out by the cooking hood. In most exhaust hoods, a filtration system eliminates grease and other particles from the kitchen. Cooking hoods vent out the air from the kitchen to the outside atmosphere, however some of the cooking hoods recirculate the air in the kitchen. Filters are used in recirculating a system of a cooking hood to remove grease and odor.

The global cooking hood market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years. Demand for cooking hood is anticipated to rise due to factors such as rise in urban population and increase in middle class in developing countries. Furthermore, people are purchasing trendy home appliances due to the rise in disposable income and improving lifestyle in emerging countries. Cooking hoods fit well into compact and modern kitchens.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the cooking hood market during the forecast period. Additionally, features of cooking hood such as safety of the product, convenience, and design are also expected to boost the cooking hood market. Factors, such as use of traditional ventilations fans employed in some parts of the world, and environment-related concerns due to usage of cooking hoods that is direct emission of fumes into the atmosphere are likely to restrain the cooking hood market during the forecast period.

The global cooking hood market can be segmented based on product type, structure, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the cooking hood market can be divided into under cabinet, over the range, island, wall mounted, down draft, insert, and others. In terms of structure, the cooking hood market can be segregated into ducted, ductless, and convertible. Based on end-user, the cooking hood market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial.

The commercial segment generates more revenue than the residential segment. In terms of distribution channel, the cooking hood market can be classified into online and offline. The online segmented can be categorized into third-party e-tailer and company portal. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, and others. Based on region, the global cooking hood market can be divided into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Key players operating in the global cooking hood market include Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Miele, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Guangdong Vanward New Electric CO., LTD, Haier Group Corporation, Faber, and Elica S.p.A. These players focus on technology innovation and implementation of trendy designs in their cooking hoods. This helps the company to remain in the competition. Furthermore, companies also focus on the customer’s need and requirements to increase their customer base. Geographic expansion and new product launches are key development strategies adopted by these companies.