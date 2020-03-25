Cookies Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022

Cookies are generally flat-baked treat usually eaten as a snack. Usually, most kinds of biscuits -except savoury and salted are categorised as cookies. The Cookie business has been currently accounted for US$ XX Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of US$ XX Billion to reach XX Billion dollars in 2022. Fundamentally, the industry depends on the supply of food grain, dairy, eggs and availability of feasible distribution channels. Advancements in the baking technology and increasing number of supermarkets and retail stores worldwide have ensured a bright future to the industry. The worldwide increase in health concerns has posed a threat to the cookie market. Conventional cookies that contain saturated fats are being replaced by healthier alternatives with lower fat content.
Market Dynamics:
The Cookies Market is prominently dependent upon customer indulgence. However, some of the key drivers in the market include growing popularity of trans-fat free, low calorie and multigrain products which reduce the inherent health risks that tag along with a majority of the conventional bakery products. Frequent launching of new products in terms of flavour, texture and packet size has also helped the market to expand. However, one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the Global Cookies market is the increase in the number of products available in the market because of the presence of many vendors offering varied brands to consumers. These vendors are functional at a local, national as well as international levels- leading to fragmented and volatile market situations.
Market segmentation:
On the basis of the product type, the cookies market is segmented into bar, sandwich, pressed, molded, drop, refrigerator, and others. Drop cookies have the largest share in terms of consumption, whereas bar and refrigerated cookies are expected to grow at faster rates than other segments. High competition among organised and scattered unorganised sectors and increasing costs of raw material are expected to restrain the market growth in the future. Increased emphasis on premium segment products and demand generation from developing market in the Asia-Pacific would further enhance the growth of the market.
Geographical Analysis:
Europe, due to the Caucasian sensitivity for sweets, provides the largest market for cookies consumption. Due to near saturation and highly fragmented market, North America and Europe, in spite of holding the bigger share in the market, the expected growth rate is lower than the developing countries. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for cookies, mainly due to rapid urbanisation and growing disposable income among consumers.
Key players in the industry include Mondelez International (U.S.), United Biscuits (U.K.), Parle Products (India), Britannia (India), Barilla Holding (Italy)- to name a few.
