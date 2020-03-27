Cookie liners Market Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The cookie liners are small cut sheets of either parchment paper or aluminum foil. The cookie liners placed at the base of a cookie are used to separate oils from the surface of the cookie at the time of baking. Also, the paper cookie liners are capable of absorbing oils emitted on the surface of the cookie at the time of re-heating. Parchment paper is majorly used as cookie liners since the parchmentizing process enables the paper to be usable in microwave ovens. The cookies demand trends among consumers is the primary factor impacting the cookie liners market globally.

Parchment paper sheets are readily used by the bakers during the entire process of the production of cookies to maintain the integrity. Although, the same sheet is not used for the packaging of cookie. Cookies liners instead, can be used during the process of production of cookies, and the same cookie liner can be packaged into the primary packaging of a set of cookies. As a result, cookie liners are gradually replacing parchment paper baking sheets in the global market. Considering the increasing obese population in the developed countries, specifically U.S., cookie producers are introducing low fat high fiber cookies with high protein ingredients.

Globally known processed food brands have introduced high-fiber biscuits and cookies including Mondelez International, Parle Products, ITC Sunfeast, Britannia, Continental Biscuits, Kellogg, Life Fit Health Foods, Walkers Shortbread and others. This has made cookies preferred by the diet conscious people, adding a significant potential to the cookies and cookie liners market. The ease in production of cookies has stringent the competition among cookie producers in terms of aesthetic design of cookies, unique flavors added to cookies, brand value, as well as aesthetic packaging solutions.

Premiumization of consumer products is one of the widely used strategies across the globe in which the company market its products in two category, of which one is considered as premium. Even though, the difference in the premium product and regular product is minute, the price of the premium product is considerably high. Packaging, including cookie liners, is one of the most prominent factor for attracting targeted high class population towards the premium products.