Converged Infrastructure Market: Healthcare and Telecommunication and IT Promise to Lead Global Market

A converged infrastructure gives IT, a suite of best infrastructure components from several vendors in one hardware stack. Thus, the various companies have to work with one vendor than multiple vendors in order to delivery single solution that constitute storage, servers, networking and software capabilities. Private clouds based on a converged infrastructure provide economies of scale, and necessary security for the protection of business-critical applications as well as data. Moreover, the converged infrastructure platform influences virtualization for providing private-cloud computing solutions to end-users effectively and quickly.

With the help of converged infrastructure, the organizations can access a single platform that contains all the resources which deliver scalability, flexibility and collaboration system. In addition, various data center enterprises across various regions especially in U.S, Germany, U.K and China among others are witnessing significant growth due to the rising spending on IT infrastructure development in coming years. Additionally, the specific design of a converged infrastructure solution should make it easy to scale a virtualization environment to support all critical workload applications. Thus, the global converged infrastructure market is expected for a steady growth rate during the projection period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Converged Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global converged infrastructure market based on components, architecture types, end-use sectors, and geography. Based on components, the converged infrastructure market is segmented into server, storage, network, software and services. Based on architecture type, global converged infrastructure market has been segmented into pre- configured and customized. In addition, the manufacturers of converged infrastructure have developed customized solutions that combine networking, storage as well as virtualization technology for resolving the various data center problems.

Based on end use industry, the converged infrastructure market has been segmented into BFSI, telecommunication and IT, manufacturing, healthcare and others.Geographically, the global converged infrastructure market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The converged infrastructure market has been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Converged Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global converged infrastructure market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as components, architecture type and end use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors helps in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall converged infrastructure market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of converged infrastructure market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2017-2025 has been also been provided within this report. Moreover, competitive landscape of major companies has been covered in the scope our report.

The key players in the converged infrastructure market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of converged infrastructure market. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of different types of components of global converged infrastructure market and insight into the major end use industry area of the converged infrastructure solutions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The global converged infrastructure market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market The key market players compete their competition on the basis of factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product. Major players in converged infrastructure market are Nutanix, Inc. (The U.S), Hitachi Data Systems (The U.S), Oracle Corporation (The U.S), IBM Corporation (The U.S), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (The U.S), Cisco System, Inc. (The U.S), VMware Inc.(The U.S), Dell EMC (The U.S), Scale Computing (The U.S) and NetApp, Inc. (The U.S) among others.