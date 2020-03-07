Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size, Business Intelligence 2019 With SQM, Maire Tecnimont, Agrium, Haifa Group, CF Industries, Yara & More

Global controlled release fertilizer market is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This market report could be a comprehensive study on however the fertilizer trade is dynamical attributable to controlled release fertilizer market. Controlled release fertilizer market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Controlled-release fertilisers (CRF) are termed as granulated fertiliser. They release nutrients gradually into the soil. The slow release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages over the conventional fertilizers for example they reduce toxicity in seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. The controlled release fertilizer market is escalating rapidly owing to increasing global population along with the need for sustainable agriculture in the upcoming years. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Agrium

Yara

ICL

Scottsmiracle-Gro

Koch Industries

Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA

Kingenta

SQM

Haifa Chemicals

Jcam Agri

Compo Expert

Aglukon

Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd,

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings

Yara International

K+S Ag

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US)

Ocp Group

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan

The Mosaic Company

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany)

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Bunge (Bg)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa

Haifa Group

Ats Group

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

The Chisso Corporation

Others are Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shikefeng Chemical Industry, and Greenfeed Agro SDN and many more. The global controlled release fertilizer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of controlled release fertilizer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Various strategic partnerships between companies are taking place between key players for example Compo GmbH and BASF SE. Furthermore, companies have also developed software and applications to enhance crop quality and maintain their hold on the market for example Haifa Chemicals, has introduced Haifa NutriNet, FloraMatch, FoliMatch, and several other software to provide expert advice to farmers worldwide as well as to expand their customer base.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe

Increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries

Favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops

Cost ineffectiveness

Improper management of controlled-release fertilizers

Segmentation:

The global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented based on,

Type

Crop Type

Application

Geographical Segments

Based on type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented into

Slow-release

Coated & encapsulated

N-stabilizers

The slow release segment is further sub segmented into

Urea-Formaldehyde

Urea-Isobutyraldehyde

Urea-Acetaldehyde

Other Slow-Release Fertilizers

The coated & encapsulated segment is further sub segmented into

Sulphur Coatings

Polymer Coatings

Sulphur-Polymer Coatings

Other Coated Fertilizers

The n-stabilizers segment is further sub segmented into

Nitrification Inhibitors

Urease Inhibitors

On the basis of crop type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantation Crops

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crop Type

The cereals and grains segment is sub segmented into

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Other Cereals & Grains

The Oilseeds & Pulses segment is further sub segmented into

Soybean

Canola

Other Oilseeds & Pulses

The Fruits & Vegetables segment is further sub segmented into

Roots & Tubers

Brassicas

Citrus Fruits

Other Fruits & Vegetables

On the basis of application, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Based on geography, the global controlled release fertilizer market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

