Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size, Business Intelligence 2019 With SQM, Maire Tecnimont, Agrium, Haifa Group, CF Industries, Yara & More

Global controlled release fertilizer market is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This market report could be a comprehensive study on however the fertilizer trade is dynamical attributable to controlled release fertilizer market. Controlled release fertilizer market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Get Free Sample PDF of This Market Analysis Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market
Controlled-release fertilisers (CRF) are termed as granulated fertiliser. They release nutrients gradually into the soil. The slow release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages over the conventional fertilizers for example they reduce toxicity in seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. The controlled release fertilizer market is escalating rapidly owing to increasing global population along with the need for sustainable agriculture in the upcoming years. Some of the major players operating in the global market are
- Agrium
- Yara
- ICL
- Scottsmiracle-Gro
- Koch Industries
- Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA
- Kingenta
- SQM
- Haifa Chemicals
- Jcam Agri
- Compo Expert
- Aglukon
- Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd,
- Agrium Inc.
- CF Industries Holdings
- Yara International
- K+S Ag
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US)
- Ocp Group
- Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan
- The Mosaic Company
- Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany)
- Israel Chemicals Ltd
- Bunge (Bg)
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
- Haifa Group
- Ats Group
- ICL Specialty Fertilizers
- The Chisso Corporation
Others are Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shikefeng Chemical Industry, and Greenfeed Agro SDN and many more. The global controlled release fertilizer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of controlled release fertilizer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Various strategic partnerships between companies are taking place between key players for example Compo GmbH and BASF SE. Furthermore, companies have also developed software and applications to enhance crop quality and maintain their hold on the market for example Haifa Chemicals, has introduced Haifa NutriNet, FloraMatch, FoliMatch, and several other software to provide expert advice to farmers worldwide as well as to expand their customer base.
Get Full TOC of Report, Visit: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe
- Increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries
- Favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops
- Cost ineffectiveness
- Improper management of controlled-release fertilizers
Segmentation:
The global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented based on,
- Type
- Crop Type
- Application
- Geographical Segments
Based on type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented into
- Slow-release
- Coated & encapsulated
- N-stabilizers
- The slow release segment is further sub segmented into
- Urea-Formaldehyde
- Urea-Isobutyraldehyde
- Urea-Acetaldehyde
- Other Slow-Release Fertilizers
- The coated & encapsulated segment is further sub segmented into
- Sulphur Coatings
- Polymer Coatings
- Sulphur-Polymer Coatings
- Other Coated Fertilizers
- The n-stabilizers segment is further sub segmented into
- Nitrification Inhibitors
- Urease Inhibitors
On the basis of crop type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Plantation Crops
- Turf & Ornamentals
- Other Crop Type
- The cereals and grains segment is sub segmented into
- Corn
- Wheat
- Rice
- Other Cereals & Grains
- The Oilseeds & Pulses segment is further sub segmented into
- Soybean
- Canola
- Other Oilseeds & Pulses
- The Fruits & Vegetables segment is further sub segmented into
- Roots & Tubers
- Brassicas
- Citrus Fruits
- Other Fruits & Vegetables
- On the basis of application, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into
- Foliar
- Fertigation
- Others
- Based on geography, the global controlled release fertilizer market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
https://databridgemarketresearch.com