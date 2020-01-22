Control Room Solutions Market – Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, Sales Channel, End User and by Region

Control rooms are an integral component of organizations to effectively and efficiently monitor information streams and make precise mission-critical decisions. Be it for decision making, monitoring, controlling, responding, collaborating, or communicating, controls rooms play a vital role across industries. Control room is an operations center. Control room solutions fetch together multiple data sets or information materials in real-time. Data is presented in a visual/graphical format that is controllable and can be displayed at multiple sizes and resolutions. This helps an organization to have control over its environment at all times.

With the use of control rooms, latent problems can be visualized and dealt with in an efficient and swift manner. Utility companies, such as gas, power, and water providers use control rooms to efficiently monitor their day-to-day operations and management. The government and defense sectors use these solutions to keep an eye on issues around the world via satellite, allowing them quick response time to emerging problems.

With infrastructure providers facing budgetary constraints, higher demand for more complex digital transformation and efficient security solutions has been observed. Security control rooms play a key role in both protection and operation of key infrastructure locations. Traditional deployment has given end-users limited engagement with security systems, but advancements in Big Data analytics and communication technologies have driven the evolution of control rooms and their solutions. As a result, spending (security budget) fluctuations across major industries are expected to change in the next few years to reflect changing attitude of end-users both in terms of deployment structure and technology demands. Further, industrial safety applications are also expected to be a key driver of the control room solutions market. Industrial safety applications are evolving rapidly as they are primarily used in manufacturing plants, such as nuclear and oil & gas plants. As such, these factors are projected to propel the growth of the control room solutions market during the forecast period.

Control room solutions also aid in reducing cost, saving time, and improving communication processes in enterprises. Rise in infrastructure security budgets is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for control room solution market vendors across the world, especially in North America. Additionally, rise in adoption of control rooms in medium and small-sized enterprises is expected to create growth opportunities for key players in the next few years. However, the high cost of deployment associated with control rooms restricts the growth of the market. Moreover, data security issues are estimated to pose further challenges to the control room solutions market during the forecast period.

The global control room solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the control room solutions market can be divided into solutions (on-premise; cloud, public cloud and private cloud; and hybrid), hardware (virtual, on-premise, and managed); and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). Based on application, the control room solutions market can be classified into management, monitoring, test, and communication. In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into aviation, healthcare, transportation, oil

& gas, power & utilities, automotive, government, telecom & IT, chemical, and others. Based on enterprise size, the control room solutions market can be split into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the control room solutions market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to rise in the number of enterprises and presence of a large number of vendors providing control room solutions in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly growing market for control room solutions due to increase in adoption of security solutions in enterprises across the region.

Major players operating in the global control room solution market include Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Samsung Display, Black Box, TriTech Software Systems, Tyler Technologies, and Eizo Corporation