Contrast Media Injectors Market to Expand at a CAGR OF 5.0% Over 2014 to 2020

CT and MRI scanning procedures with contrast have increased in the past few years. The ability of CMI to control media flow and bolus chasing has added significant improvement in radiographic images. The most common indications for contrast-enhanced imaging include neurological, oncological, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal diseases. The rising incidence of life threatening diseases, trauma and complex fractures has increased the use of these scanning techniques to investigate doubtful clinical manifestations. Presently, CT and MRI scanning find numerous applications in most of the neurological disorders. Neuroimaging (CT, MRI and others) with contrast are best suited for neurological investigations such as brain injuries, intracranial hemorrhage, tumor and acute neurological changes. A study on neuroimaging in brain injury published in NeuroRX estimated that around 1.6 million head injuries occur in the U.S. each year and medical imaging is required in 48% (moderate to severe) of these cases.

Geographical landscape elucidates the market trends for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe dominated the contrast media injectors market in 2013 accounting for around more than 60% of the total market. The dominance of North America and Europe can be attributed to the high adoption of contrast media injectors (CMI) in radiology procedures by hospitals and clinicians as compared to other regions. These regions continue to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. According to the Heart Foundation in the U.S., an estimated 80 million people in the U.S. have one or more types of heart disease. Additionally, large numbers of traumatic and non-traumatic injuries helped the market grow consistently in the recent past.