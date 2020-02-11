Contrast Media Injectors Market to Expand at a CAGR OF 5.0% Over 2014 to 2020

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth, accounting for approximately 25% of the total market in 2020. The contrast media injectors market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive and dominated by only a few market players such as Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2020. Growth in the region is anticipated primarily due to economic growth in the region, which has led to increased disposable income and consequently, increased affordability of sophisticated imaging technology. Moreover, a large population base and growing geriatric population that is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders would lead to a large potential patient base. Countries such as China, India and Australia exhibit significant growth prospect in terms of rapid increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment and procedures. According to the China Association of Medical Equipment, 11,242 CT units were operational in 2010 compared to 10,101 CT units in 2009. In 2010, around 1,141 CT units were sold in China; of those, 262 units were refurbished CT machines. With a population of more than 1.3 billion individuals and the existence of over 18,000 hospitals, the medical imaging market in China is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years.
The global market for contrast media injectors market was valued at USD 630.1 million in the year 2013 and it is anticipated to reach USD 886.7million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2020. The overall contrast media injectors market is consolidated characterized by the presence of few established players accounting for more than 70% of the total market share. Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Medrad, Inc. ulrich Medical GmbH, VIVID IMAGING, Medtron AG and Nemoto Kyorindo are some of the key players operating in this market.
About us:
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.
Contact us:
Transparency Market Research
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany
NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/