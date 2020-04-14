Contract Packaging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Contract Packaging Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Contract packaging is a packaging and labeling services can be used for many types of products including foods, pharmaceuticals, household products, and industrial products.
The food and beverages segment accounted for the major shares for the contract packaging market. Factors such as the growing urban population and the increasing demand for processed food will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will propel the need for packaging, will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging in this end-user segment.
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the contract packaging market by 2021. The increasing consumer awareness towards contract packaging and the availability of flexible labor and solid infrastructure in countries such as the US, will be the major factors propelling the markets growth in this region.
In 2018, the global Contract Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deufol
FedEx
Stamar Packaging
Unicep
Sonoco
Multi-Pack Solutions
Verst
Summit
Marsden Packaging
Cascata Packaging
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glass Containers
Plastic Bottles
Blister Packs
Pouches
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverage
Consumer Goods
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
