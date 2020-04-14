Contract Packaging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

Contract packaging is a packaging and labeling services can be used for many types of products including foods, pharmaceuticals, household products, and industrial products.

The food and beverages segment accounted for the major shares for the contract packaging market. Factors such as the growing urban population and the increasing demand for processed food will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will propel the need for packaging, will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging in this end-user segment.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the contract packaging market by 2021. The increasing consumer awareness towards contract packaging and the availability of flexible labor and solid infrastructure in countries such as the US, will be the major factors propelling the markets growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Contract Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deufol

FedEx

Stamar Packaging

Unicep

Sonoco

Multi-Pack Solutions

Verst

Summit

Marsden Packaging

Cascata Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Containers

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pouches

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverage

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

