Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) Market – Latest Technology, Global Analysis and Future Growth Study 2019 – 2025

CEMs are companies that make products under contract for other companies. They typically take on, wholly or partially, the manufacturing responsibility for OEMs in sectors like industrial, defence, oil and gas, test and measurement, computing, instrumentation, communications and transportation.
This report focuses on the global Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
Flextronics International Ltd
Jabil Circuit
Celestica
Sanmina-SCI
New Kinpo Group
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
Benchmark Electronics
Plexus
Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd
Venture
Elcoteq
SIIX
Zollner Elektronik
Beyonics Technology
Sumitronics
UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.
Orient Semiconductor Electronics
Kimball Electronics Group
AsteelFlash Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronics Assembly
Electronic Manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & defense
IT & telecommunications
Power & energy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
