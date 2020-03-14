Contraceptives Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2015-2025 | Future Market Insights Report

Contraception is deliberate prevention of pregnancy by interfering with normal process of ovulation, fertilization and implantation through the use of barriers, drugs, medical devices or surgical techniques. Contraceptives are the drugs or devices which not only inhibit pregnancy but also sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The contraceptive devices are available in various forms such as coil, loop, triangle, and T-shaped, and are made of plastic or metal. Currently the trend witnessed in the global contraceptive devices market is the development of products such as self-administrative contraceptive injections, vaginal rings, non-surgical permanent contraception devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, etc. The contraceptive products are in the market for more than 50 years and are used by 100 million women across the globe. The World Contraception Day was initiated by Bayer Healthcare in coalition with several NGOs as a market strategy and is celebrated on 26th September in order to spread awareness about contraceptives and their benefits.

Contraceptives Market: Drivers & Restraints

Global contraceptives market is projected to grow rapidly due to increasing public awareness in making right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. Major drivers for global contraceptives market are technological advancements and an increase in the development of effective female contraceptive drugs and devices. At the same time, increasing government and NGO initiatives to promote contraceptives, implementation of the patient protection act or the affordable care act as well as rising global prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STI) are fuelling the growth of global contraceptives market. Large number of regulatory approvals of contraceptives, for instance Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized self-injection of subcutaneous injectable contraceptives in United Kingdom. This is an example of increasing market opportunity in developed countries. Adoption of new permanent contraceptive practices instead of critical family planning procedures is the major driver especially in low-income countries. The side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs and devices and rising prevalence of infertility are the major factors that can hamper the global contraceptives market growth over the forecast period.

Contraceptives Market: Segmentation

The global contraceptives market is classified on the basis of product type, end use and geography.

Based on product type, global contraceptive market is segmented into the following:

Drugs Contraceptive pills/ Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) Male contraceptive pills Female contraceptive pills Topical contraceptives Contraceptive injectable Others (contraceptive gels, jellies and creams)

Medical devices Male contraceptive devices (Condoms) Female contraceptive devices Female Condoms Intrauterine Devices Hormonal IUCD Copper IUCD Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Patches Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices Contraceptive Vaginal Rings



Based on end use, the global contraceptive market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Home care

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Contraceptives Market: Overview

In North America, the combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) market sub-segment is dominating the overall drugs segment owing to their high usage in preventing pregnancy and convenience of use. By product type, female contraceptive devices is the leading sub-segment due to their low cost, ease of usage and high potential in the prevention of pregnancy as well as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The intrauterine devices (IUD) sub-segment held the largest share in the global contraceptive devices market in 2014 due to high usage rates in Europe and China. However, the introduction of other effective female contraception devices such as implanted sub-dermal contraceptives particularly Sino-implant (II), FC2 female condom and non-surgical permanent contraception devices such as Essure, which suits the purchasing preferences of contraceptive users in Asia is expected to witness substantial growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most opportunistic region in global contraceptive market through forecast period due to strong economic growth in countries such as India, China, Singapore, Philippines, Australia and others. The approval of self-injection contraceptives by the United Kingdom’s regulatory agency has introduced it to the countries such as South Africa other low-income countries.

Contraceptives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global contraceptives market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medicines360, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actavis, Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Pfizer, Inc.