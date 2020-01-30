Contraceptives Market – Growing Incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Boost the Demand of the Market

Global Contraceptives Market: Overview

The report on the contraceptive market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of unintended pregnancy, advent of new low cost generics drugs and devices of contraceptives by key players, and increase in adoption and awareness for contraceptives usage in developing countries are the major drivers of the global contraceptive market.

The contraceptive market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global contraceptive market with respect to the segments based on product type, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global contraceptive market.

Awareness Campaigns about STDs to Propel Demand

The rising incidence of sexually transmitted diseases has led national and international bodies to launch awareness campaigns. Several offline and online platforms have been leveraged to educate people about the need for using contraceptives. Hence, the demand within the global market for contraceptives is projected to escalate to new heights in the years to come. Furthermore, the availability of contraceptives such as condoms, vaginal rings, and pills across pharmacies has also aided market growth. Besides this, the presence of key vendors for producing various types of contraceptives has also aided market growth.

Easy Availability of Contraceptive Devices to Propel Demand

The global market for contraceptives has expanded at a starry pace in recent times. The availability of several nascent contraceptives such as contraceptive sponges, vaginal rings, female condoms, and diaphragms has created commendable opportunities for growth within the global market. Furthermore, contraceptives are now available across a number of selling points including pharmacies, online platforms, clinics, and hospitals. This factor has also emerged as a crucial driver of demand within the global contraceptives market. Promotion of contraceptive-use across schools and colleges has also led to the growth of the global market.

