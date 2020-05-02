Continuously Variable Transmissions Market Profiling Key Companies & Growth Strategies 2019 – Honda, Fuji Heavy Industries, Company five, Punch, Wanliyang, Jianglu & Rongda, Fallbrook, Torotrak, CVTCorp and Others

A continuously variable transmission, or CVT, is a type of automatic transmission that provides more useable power, better fuel economy and a smoother driving experience than a traditional automatic transmission.

Japan is the largest consumption market, with a consumption more than half market share in 2016. Following Japan, North America is the second largest consumption market with the consumption market share of 25%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22800 million by 2024, from US$ 17600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Continuously Variable Transmissions Market Players

JATCO

Aisin AW

Honda

Fuji Heavy Industries

Company five

Punch

Wanliyang

Jianglu & Rongda

Fallbrook

Torotrak

CVTCorp

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Continuously Variable Transmissions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Continuously Variable Transmissions market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Continuously Variable Transmissions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Continuously Variable Transmissions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Continuously Variable Transmissions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Continuously Variable Transmissions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Belt-Chain Drive CVT

Planetary CVT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Below 1.5 L

1.5 L – 3 L

Above 3 L

Global Continuously Variable Transmissions Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

