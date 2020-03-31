Continuous Testing Market Outlook: Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Continuous testing is a process of evaluating quality of software at every stage of delivery pipeline, which further helps in avoiding business risks associated with a software delivery pipeline. This testing acts as key to unlock the bridge between continuous development and continuous delivery. The aim of continuous testing is to test early, test often, and test faster in order to prevent the problems during software development lifecycle.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of IoT facilitated devices is among key factor for the continuous testing market growth, globally. Internet of Things (IoT) is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the Internet. For instance, the number of connected devices (Internet of Things (IoT) in 2016 was US$ 17.56 billion and it has grown to US$ 20.42 billion, globally. Internet of Things (IoT) involves creation of smart communication environment between smart homes, smart transportation, and smart healthcare systems with the help of several devices in a network that enables transmission of data within these devices such as WSN (Wireless Sensor Network), RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), cloud services, NFC (Near Field Communication), gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements. In continuous testing, IoT application is used for automated security testing. When a software is tested, IoT checks security around the information coming to the sensors, thus IoT helps in monitoring, detecting, prevention of unauthorized access, and managing numerous interrelated devices, efficiently.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of continuous testing market size (US$ Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2026), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global continuous testing market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, continuous testing market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include EPAM Systems, Inc., Mindtree Ltd, HCL Technologies, ATOS SE, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Tricentis Gmbh, Cigniti Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and NIIT Technologies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global continuous testing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global continuous testing market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Services: Managed Services Professional Services

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Deployment Type: On-premises Cloud

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



