Continuous Manufacturing Market – GEA Group AG (Germany), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), Munson Machinery Company, Inc

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Overview

Continuous manufacturing is a continuous flow process of materials, which are either fluids or dry bulk and are required to be processed in incessant motion for chemical reaction. Besides this, continuous manufacturing or process also includes subjecting the materials to mechanical or heat treatment. In this regard, continuous refers to 24 hours per day for seven days every weak, with maintenance shutdowns semi-annually or annually.

Several of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers are keen on adopting continuous manufacturing as the technology enables producing active ingredients in compact, closed units, with sophisticated automation and minimal human interference. Production stages that are conducted sequentially in conventional processes are thus integrated in continuous manufacturing as well. The technology has enabled pharmaceutical manufacturers to boost system utilization and achieve 10% to 20% reduction in cost incurred on production within a very short time.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Key Trends

The global continuous manufacturing market is forecast to report strong growth as more number of pharmaceutical companies invest in improving existing technologies. Continuous manufacturing enabled pharmaceutical companies gain from the likes of cost-effectiveness and improved efficiency. Considering the benefits it offers, continuous manufacturing has gained support from regulatory authorities, who are encouraging the implementation of the technology.

In the last few years, continuous manufacturing has become one of the most trusted technologies deployed in R&D activities, besides its rising adoption in full-scale manufacturing companies. Considering the high rate of adoption among pharmaceutical and contract manufacturing organizations (CMO), the demand for continuous manufacturing is forecast to rise at a high pace in the coming years. In CMOs, the need to address challenges related to drug supply, operational costs, and product quality will boost the adoption of continuous manufacturing.

Based on application, end product manufacturing and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing have emerged as the key market segments. Of these, end product manufacturing emerged dominant as the technology is easily available as compared to API manufacturing.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Market Potential

While the pharmaceutical industry has been hesitant in embracing continuous manufacturing, it is no denying the technology will make headways as the companies realize the benefits it offers. On May 8, 2017, Bosch Packaging Technology announced introducing the Xelum platform to support the continuous manufacturing of oral solid-dosage (OSD) forms. The platform encompasses dosing, granulating, mixing, and tableting in a continuous process. The Xelum platform will use the granulation technology developed by Hüttlin – a Bosch subsidiary. Using the technology, it will produce a unimodal particle size distribution, tableting properties, and good flow of granules, besides the high product yields.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World constitute the key segments in the global continuous manufacturing market. Among these nations North America is likely to be an early adopter of continuous manufacturing. It is also expected to hold dominance in the global market. Support from regulatory bodies, openness of leading pharmaceutical companies toward the latest technologies, and the mounting pressure on pharmaceutical companies to reduce operational costs will fuel the demand for continuous manufacturing in North America.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape

With an aim of establishing a strong foothold, leading companies in the global continuous manufacturing market are likely to focus on product innovation. Key industry participants are also looking to cater to the unmet needs across emerging markets to gain a competitive edge. The report presents in-depth profiles of some of the leading market players, to help readers gauge the recent strategies they adopted and the impact of the same on the overall market. Some of the companies profiled in the global continuous manufacturing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group AG (Germany), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), Munson Machinery Company, Inc. (U.S.), Coperion GmbH (Germany), and Scott Equipment Company (U.S.).

