Continuous Manufacturing Market 2019-2025, by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Corperion GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Korsch AG, Munson Machinery

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market valued approximately USD 263 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors driving the growth of the market are cost-effective approach for pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing efficiency of manufacturing operations provided by Continuous Processes, Additionally, the favourable regulatory environment is estimated to drive the acceptance of continuous manufacturing processes across the globe. However, lack of regulatory and technical clarity is the major restraining the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128964

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Integrated Systems

Olea-chemical

Carbohydrates

Petrochemical

Proteins

Other Organic Chemicals.

Semi-Continuous Systems.

Continuous Granulators

Continuous Blenders

Continuous Compressors

Continuous Coaters

Continuous Dryers

Other Semi-Continuous System.

Controls

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2128964

By Application:

End Product Manufacturing

Solid-Dosage Manufacturing

Liquid-Dosage Manufacturing

Api Manufacturing

By End Use:

Full-Scale Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization

Research & Development (R&D) Department

Contract Research Organization

Research Institutes

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Corperion GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Korsch AG, Munson Machinery Company, Inc., L.B. Bohle Mashinen + Verfahren GmbH,

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-continuous-manufacturing-market-forecasts-2017-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]