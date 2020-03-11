Continuous Integration Tools Market Rising Productivity with The Help of CI Tools by Top Competitors like Atlassian, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Cloudbees, AWS, Puppet, Red Hat, CA Technologies, Oracle, Micro Focus, Bitrise, Nevercode, and PHPCI are among others

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and gives market share to all major players based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also covers import / export data in all key reporting regions. Furthermore, we can provide information on import / export data in any country as required.

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leading players and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps to better understand the market scenario at the macro and micro levels. It also provides explicit information on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities in recent years.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global continuous integration (CI) tools market are Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CA Technologies (US), Cloudbees (US), AWS (US), Puppet (Oregon), Red Hat(US), CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), SmartBear (US), Jetbrains (Czech Republic), CircleCI (US), Shippable (US), Electric Cloud (US), V-Soft Technologies (South Africa), BuildKite (Australia), TravisCI (Germany), AutoRABIT (US), AppVeyor (Canada), Drone.io (US), Rendered Text (Serbia), Bitrise (Hungary), Nevercode (UK), and PHPCI (Belgium) are among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Automation of software development process to quickly release software application growing number of surgical procedures

Organization focus towards the CI tools development

Rising productivity with the help of CI tools

Customers attraction towards the software updates

Traditional integration methods are major challenge

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of continuous integration (CI) tools for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

