Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market will gigantic at 21.3% CAGR to reach 5280 million US$ by the end of 2025: Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics

Los Angeles, United State, April 29, 2019– The report is a compilation of several exhaustive research studies on the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market conducted by experienced analysts. It offers detailed analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities, for players to identify key growth pockets and cement a competitive position in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market. Our analysts have provided qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and thorough view of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market and its critical aspects. The research study offers comprehensive competitive landscape analysis that allows players to become familiar with leading business strategies and tactics adopted in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market was valued at 1120 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 5280 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems helps to manage diabetes by providing real time values of the glucose levels and alerts to the patient in the event of hypo or hyperglycemia. This helps reduce the probability of any complications related to diabetes. In addition, CGMS offers varied benefits over other glucose monitors in monitoring the blood glucose levels of ICU patients. The major factors that drive the growth include surge in geriatric population and high prevalence of population suffering from diabetes. However, lack of adequate reimbursement for devices is the key barrier to the adoption of the devices.

The market is categorized based on component, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, presents the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

Key players of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market:

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Senseonics Holdings, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Type Segments:

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Market Segment by Application

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Price Benchmarking:

Using our insightful analysis, you can improve your competitive price points and build strong pricing strategies to healthily operate in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market. Besides increasing your sales, this can help you to improve your current market standing in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market. Our price benchmarking analysis also includes competitor product and brand analysis and product pricing structures followed in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

Brand Share Analysis:

Our analysis can prove extremely useful for you to learn about your brand health on the basis of performance and competition in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market. Besides improving your brand share of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market, it can accelerate and improve your decision-making. Furthermore, it can help you to create strategies for long-term development and growth in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market. You can significantly increase your brand value in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market as you cut through the competition using our analysis of comparative proportion of brand sales within target markets. The analysis will also help you to create competitive go-to-market strategies.

Overview of the Report: The report starts with research scope, major players studied by the authors, years considered for the research study, objectives of the study, and analysis of market share by application and market size growth rate by type.

Global Growth Trends: Here, the size of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market is studied along with sales and revenue analysis. This section also includes industry trends and analysis of the growth rate of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market by region.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of revenue, sales, and share in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading companies operating in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market are profiled in this section, taking into account their recent developments, market share, and other vital factors.

Market Forecast: Apart from revenue and sales forecast of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market, this section provides forecast of all

