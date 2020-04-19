Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market : Everything You Need to Know

The global continuous glucose monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,325.9 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Components type (Transmitters & Receivers, Sensor, Insulin Pumps), By end users (Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025” provides insights on the current market scenario and the prospects.

In 2018, by segment type sensors capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the wearable medical device market.

The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of diabetes globally and increased calling for glucose level testing instantly. Moreover, this innovative technology allowing quick access for analyzing blood glucose level that will stimulate the entire industry. Additionally, increasing awareness for the use of these devices in the developing countries would also propel CGM market in coming years. Furthermore, rising need for the diagnosis of hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic conditions in an individual, and increasing opportunities in the developing countries with the increasing need of research and development by the key players also support the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies and expensive systems would hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Dexcom Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic plc., Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation, Ypsomed AG., Bayer AG, Insulet Corporation, and Sensonic Corporation.

