Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by Product, End User, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is expected to be around 1.1 billion by 2025. Rising incidence of diabetes worldwide, technological advancements in CGM devices (such as advent of artificial pancreas), and rising awareness about the availability of CGM devices are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. However, stringent regulations and expensive CGM devices are set to hamper the market growth.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Transmitter and receivers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016, whereas the insulin pumps market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to precise insulin delivery, decreasing episodes of severe hypoglycemia and high blood glucose control.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Homecare diagnostics segment held the major share of the global market in 2016, due to efficiency and user-friendly nature of the CGM devices. Patients can use these devices without the technical support from hospital staff. Thus, the insulin can be administered by the patient itself.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2014. This is attributed to increase in the number of obese patients, sedentary lifestyle and high adoption of advanced CGM devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecasted period, due to high patient population with rapidly aging population and increasing patient awareness about the availability of CGM devices with growing disposable income of people.

Competitive Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Nemaura Medical Inc., Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronic, Echo Therapeutics, Inc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., and GlySens Incorporated are the major players operating in the continuous glucose monitoring devices market.

Market Opportunities

CGMS technology has opened up a new way for the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop ‘artificial/bionic pancreas’. The artificial pancreas can significantly improve diabetes care and management. It can reduce the burden of monitoring and managing blood glucose. Thus, development of artificial pancreas will bring in new growth avenues for the key players in the market.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

By Product:

Insulin Pumps

Transmitters and Receivers

Sensors

By End User:

Homecare Diagnostics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

