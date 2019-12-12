Continuous Form Paper Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Continuous Form Paper Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Continuous stationery (UK) or continuous form paper (US) is paper which is designed for use with dot-matrix and line printers with appropriate paper-feed mechanisms.

China which is expected to take up about 38% of the market share in 2019. For the consumption of continuous form paper, Asia-Pacific is still the leaders, followed by North America, which take up about 19% of the market share in 2018.

The global Continuous Form Paper market is valued at 938.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1007.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Continuous Form Paper market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Continuous Form Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Domtar

ATec Print

KOKUYO

PLUS Corporation

Tjiwi Kimia

Trison

YI-YI-CHENG

Bestec Digital

Yulu Paper

Suzhou Xiandai

Guangdong Guanhao

Focus Paper

Sycda

Suzhou Guanhua

Shenzhen Sailing

Single Layer

Multi-layer

Dot-matrix Printers

Line Printers

