Context Rich Systems Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017-2027| Facebook, Apple, IGATE, Google, Microsoft

The global Context Rich Systems market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Context Rich Systems extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

With contextually relevant data sharing and user convenience being the ultimate goal of modern technology, context-rich systems are leading the current strategic technology trends. Apart from user experience, as organizations strive for an overall improvement, real-time and context-rich results are becoming of vital importance to ensure speedy decision making and better operations control.

Context-rich systems enable effective personalization by extracting diverse signals related to user and their context, generally by tracking parameters such as location, the device in use, weather and speed. Context-rich systems then utilizes these parameters to adjust content, display and input methods, based on the user’s situation. This enables effective feedback for the user, in turn allowing them to smoothly link various services for seamless execution of operations and enhanced personalized experience.



Market Overview:

The development of context-rich systems, is a direct response to the growing demand for increasingly reactive and adaptive technologies and the personalization of user experience. The increasing trend towards bringing internet-connected devices into homes and businesses, is driving the development of personal ecosystems, in turn making the subsequent usefulness of context-rich systems more evident.

Earlier, enterprises that used context-rich systems committed the mistake of applying outdated technology principles to their new technology. However, with time and increasing awareness, these enterprises realized that in order to utilize context-rich systems effectively, the technology should be used in a such a way that it doesn’t disrupt the user’s life, instead bridges various services to work together seamlessly.



Market Dynamics:

By integrating signals related to location and activities, context-rich systems to pull out data such as the mode of transportation being used by a persona and the weather in their city. With the help of using this information, these systems provide users with an exceedingly personalized experience.

The market growth of context rich systems is driven by factors such as increasing penetration of mobiles and connected devices, development of networking services and software technologies. Additionally, the growth of context rich systems market is propelled by trend towards contextually relevant data sharing, demand for context-aware security, and ubiquitous embedded intelligence.

Presently, most enterprises are utilizing context-rich systems to provide personalized advertisements to their users. Context-rich systems are expected to play a vital role in the development and implementation of content marketing activities of these enterprises, which focuses on enhancing their brand presence. In line with this goal, key decision enterprises are allocating significant share of their marketing budgets to content marketing and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the context-rich systems market.



Market Segmentation:

Global Context Rich Systems market is mainly classified on the basis of component, devices, verticals and regions.

On the basis of component, global context rich systems market is segmented into software and hardware components.

On the basis of devices the market is segmented as smartphones, tablets, desktops and laptops.

On the basis of verticals the market is segmented as BFSI, medical & healthcare, retail & e-commerce, transportation, gaming & entertainment and others.



On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa



Key Market Players

The major players active in the global context rich systems market include Facebook, Inc., Apple Inc., IGATE Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Securonix, Inc. and InMobi.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the context rich systems market are promising, as adoption across all the sectors is set to increase in the foreseeable future.

