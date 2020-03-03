Content Moderation Solutions Market – Rise In Awareness Regarding Data Security For Competitive Advantage

Content moderation is the process of assessing images, text, profiles, videos, and other content uploaded by users to ensure it does not violate safety, legal, cultural, or community standards. Many aspects of the content are considered when deciding content moderation such as, when to occur, how to handle, and who should accomplish the moderation. User-generated content on social media platforms has increased considerably. Large amount of extorted content, which does not comply with social media rules, is circulating. A comprehensive content moderation solution validates the relevance and quality of the data and builds trust with users and improves their experience.

Presently, every industry has adopted digitization. Retailers are improving their on-line shopping channels, health care companies are managing electronic health records, and manufacturers are promoting their products on the Internet through digital advertising. The number of digital platforms is growing exponentially, as consumers and companies are self-publish content on social media channels. Failure to detect and fix inappropriate content by the producer or platform can result in financial risks, brand degradation, loss of consumer trust, and risk for viewers or recipients.

Increase in the number of social media users is a key factor driving the content moderation solutions market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in awareness regarding data security for competitive advantage and better efficiency has created a growth lucrative opportunities in the content moderation solutions market. Increase in adoption of cloud is anticipated to fuel the global market during the forecast period. A large number of organizations have adopted cloud or are planning to do so. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market in the next few years. Furthermore, increasing user engagement on social media using smartphones is expected to fuel the content moderation solutions market. However, rise in need for skilled personnel and exponential increase in the volume of unstructured data is anticipated to be restrain the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of a single solution to manage the increasing number of unstructured data is expected to hinder the market.

The global content moderation solutions market can be segmented based on component, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the market can be divided into software (on-premise and cloud-based (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid)), and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into aviation, health care, transportation, oil & gas, defense, power & utilities, automotive, government, telecom & IT, chemical, security agency, and others. Based on enterprise size, the content moderation solutions market can be bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

In terms of region the global content moderation solutions market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial pace, followed by Europe. This is attributed to emergence of many content moderation solution vendors in the North America and early adoption of emerging technologies. The content moderation solutions market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to the rise in technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and increase in demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among SMEs. Furthermore, the market in developing regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Leading players operating in the global content moderation solutions market include OneSpace, Insol Technoheight Private Limited, Appen Limited, Open Access, EBS, Accenture, Clarifai, Inc. and ALEGION.