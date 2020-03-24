Content Marketing Software Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 18.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 9.59 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Content Marketing Software Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Content Marketing Software Market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.59 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Major growth drivers for the market include the growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and social media, and an increasing use of omni channel message for enhancing customer experience.

“Integration services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

Integration services involve analyzing the organization’s need, understanding the operational functionalities of the existing systems, and integrating value-added features as per the specific requirements of marketing teams of the organization. Integration services enable marketers to work seamlessly and uninterrupted on the marketing platform and ensure that all the legacy systems work properly with the new content marketing platform.

“Video content type segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Videos are most effective and engaging to target relevant prospects when it comes to interactive visual content. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text. Videos help content marketers to effectively address customer pain points.

“Asia Pacific (APAC)to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a lucrative market for content marketing software vendors, owing to technological advancements and increasing digitalization. Multinational companies explore the APAC market by partnering with domestic companies, channel partners, and technology partners.

Report Highlights:

The Major Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the content marketing software market by component, software, service, organization size, industry vertical, content type, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), influencing the market growth. The report forecasts the market size with respect to 5 key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Most Popular Companies in the Content Marketing Software Market include are Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), Alma Media (Finland), Curata (US), NewsCred (US), Contently (US), Percolate (US), Sprinklr (US), ScribbleLive (Canada), PathFactory (Canada), Uberflip (Canada),SnapApp (US), OneSpot (US), Skyword (US), Kenscio (India), DivvyHQ (US), Scoop.it (US), BrandMaker (Germany), Mintent (Canada), Kapost (US), Wedia (France), Vendasta (Canada), and Annex Cloud (US).

Key Target Audience for Content Marketing Software Market: Content marketing software vendors, Digital marketing solution vendors, Marketing agencies, Content marketing service providers, Consulting service providers, Resellers, Research organizations, Enterprise users, Technology providers, System integrators.

