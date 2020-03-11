Content Delivery Network Market by Top Competitors Analysis Akamai Technologies, Google, Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Verizon, CDNetworks, Tata Communications, Imperva, Rackspace

Content Delivery Network (CDN) market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing need for the efficient use of live delivery and loading

High data consumption over internet

Video consumption over mobile devices

Continuous monetization of websites and apps

Latency issues

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Akamai Technologies, Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, CDNetworks, Tata Communications Ltd, Imperva, StackPath, LLC, RACKSPACE US, INC., Cloudflare, Inc., Fastly, Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., ONAPP LIMITED, aiScaler Ltd, Internap, AT&T Intellectual Property, Accela, Inc., BitGravity, Inc., CacheNetworks, LLC, Cogeco Peer 1, DataCamp Limited, Broadpeak, CDNify Ltd, LeaseWeb, NGENIX LLC, SoftLayer Technologies., Inc., and others.

