Content Authoring Tools Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Content authoring tools are software packages used by people like instructional designers (ID) to create learning materials for end users like universities, students, and even companies.

As with most new technologies, the North American market is the pioneer in content development and use. Aggressive promotion of e-books and other digital content has changed learning modalities in the K-12 segment.

In 2018, the global Content Authoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Content Authoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Adobe

Articulate

TechSmith

Trivantis

Allen Interactions

Brainshark

DominKnow

Elucidat

Softchalk

Websoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video

Graphics

Sound

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Content Authoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Content Authoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Authoring Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

