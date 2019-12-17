Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The classification of contemporary height-adjustable desk includes electric height-adjustable desk, manual height-adjustable desk and other, and the proportion of manual height-adjustable desk in 2017 is about 57%.

Contemporary height-adjustable desk is widely used in office, home and other area. The most proportion of contemporary height-adjustable desk is used for office, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 69%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.7%. China is also an importance sales regions.

Market competition is intense. Herman Miller, Okamura, HNI, Steelcase, Kokuyo, Haworth, Teknion, Global Group, Kimball, IKEA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk (Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk) market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16600 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk (Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/352272/global-contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-contemporary

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Herman Miller

Okamura

HNI

Steelcase

Kokuyo

Haworth

Teknion

Global Group

Kimball

IKEA

Kinnarps

Schiavello

Assmann

KI

WORKRITE

ESI

SIS/RUFAC

OFITA

WATSON

Ceka

PAIDI

Nowy Styl

Gispen

Ragnars

ROHR-Bush

Las

Actiu

Guama

PALMBERG

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Height-adjustable Desk

Manual Height-adjustable Desk

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office

Home

Other

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/352272/global-contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-contemporary

Related Information:

North America Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Research Report 2019

United States Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Research Report 2019

Europe Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Market Research Report 2019

China Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States