Container Management Software Market – Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

Traditionally, applications are deployed or installed on host system using the operating system package manager. This process has several disadvantages such as need for application configuration, libraries, executable, and lifecycle of application with host OS in deployment process. Containerization is a computing technology to identify and separate processes that share an operating system. Container management software is a set of products that allows system administrators to add or replace software container on IT infrastructure. It also facilitates organizations to manage a large number of containers. Container management software is mainly used in densely populated hosting environments. It provides automation to manage the containers and attain flexibility in the processing speed. In DevOps (Developments and Operations) strategy, container management software is used for quick deployment of containers. Many startups and IT companies are using this software for the quick deployment of software application and continuously update developed application. Container management software is integrated with many enterprise software suites connected to server host and virtual machines.

Rise in demand for agile application creation and deployment in software development process, along with adoption of container management software in DevOps process are driving the growth of the container management software market. Container management software provides a reliable solution to move specific application containers from one computing environment to another. This feature is expected to increase the popularity of the software in the IT sector for software development and software testing.

Increasing demand for reliable solutions to manage containers is expected to create revenue generation opportunity for solution providers. In software development, code management can be done through different computing systems which make fast, easy, cost-effective deployment and development of software for solution providers. However, several solution providers offer free container management software in the market for gaining customers or increasing brand awareness. Availability of free software restrains the growth of the container management software market.

The global container management software market can be segmented based on application, deployment, end-user industry, enterprise size, and geography. By application, the market can be categorized into monitoring & logging, storage, continuous software integration/application deployment, orchestration, and networking & data management. In terms of deployment, the global container management software market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud solution.

Further, the cloud solution segment comprises private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Among these, the hybrid cloud solution segment is expected to hold maximum share of the global container management software market due to features such as better security, scalability, and flexibility offered by the solution. Based on end-user industry, the global container management software market can be divided into consumer goods & retail; banking & financial services and insurance (BFSI); life sciences & healthcare; IT & telecommunication; education, and manufacturing. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be segregated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).