Container Leasing Market Global Evaluation and Top Manufacturers Outlook to 2024 – Florens, Textainer, Seaco, Beacon Intermodal Leasing, SeaCube Container Leasing, CAI International and Others

Container Leasing is an agreement between a shipping container owner (lessor) and a consignor (lessee) that describes the terms associated with a temporary lease of a container.

The downstream industries of Container Leasing are mainly Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Product Transport. As the economy develops globally, the demand for Container Leasing will correspondingly increase. Industrial Product Transport is the largest application filed with market share of 34.95%.

The three types of Container Leasing are Dry Containers, Reefer Containers and Other Containers. Dry Containers Leasing occupied about 80% of the market in terms of revenue and the share will still be largest in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Container Leasing market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6100 million by 2024, from US$ 5150 million in 2019.

Leading Container Leasing Market Players

Triton International

Florens

Textainer

Seaco

Beacon Intermodal Leasing

SeaCube Container Leasing

CAI International

Touax

UES International (HK) Holdings

Blue Sky Intermodal

CARU Containers

Raffles Lease

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dry Containers

Reefer Containers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food Transport

Consumer Goods Transport

Industrial Product Transport

Other

Global Container Leasing Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Container Leasing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Container Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Container Leasing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Container Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Container Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

