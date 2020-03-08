Contactless Connectivity System Market: Virtually Invisible NFC, iBeacon and Bump Technologies Are Pushing The Market To New Heights

The term connectivity implies the bridging between two or more elements. The main aspect or feature of any connection lies in its proper functioning, which involves conveying signals properly and minimizing the loss of power. Mechanical connectors face problems due to pollution, temperature changes, vibrations, harsh environments etc. Recent technological advancements have led to the innovation of contactless connectivity systems, which would eliminate all the limitations faced by traditional connectivity. Contactless connectivity encompasses a wide range of applications across many industries. Disruptive in nature, this technology denotes a system that can establish a connection between at least two electronic systems without any actual physical contact between them.

It is based on contactless data technology and contactless power. The data transfer from one sub system to another actuates when the connecting systems are brought near each other, usually called a mating range. This concept is still relatively new and more research and development is being carried out in order to manufacture and promote products that operate using this technology; however owing to its numerous advantages and features, the contactless connectivity system market is likely to see good growth in the coming future. Virtually invisible NFC (Near Field Communication), iBeacon and Bump technologies are pushing the contactless connectivity system market to new heights.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Growth Propellers

Traditional cables or connectors have many drawbacks with respect to signal crossing between systems. Contactless connectivity technology was introduced to overcome these limitations. Mainly, this technology reduces maintenance costs and improves efficiency. This could be a major growth driver for the global contactless connectivity system market. Here, there is no possibility of wear and tear of the connecting ends as it used to be in traditional connections, which improves the shelf life dramatically. Another aspect of hygiene comes into picture. Cables need to be changed after some time as they might get contaminated, but contactless connectivity technology doesn’t need any measures to reduce physical contamination, thereby saving time.

In harsh environments it is easier to use contactless connectivity technology to carry out operations. Operating underwater, in vacuum spaces, or on instruments that spin at huge rpm is convenient with this technology, where traditional connectivity had failed several times earlier. There are no maintenance costs associated as such with the devices using contactless connectivity systems, making this market a lucrative one to invest in.

In factories, the time associated with the supply chain of assembly lines is reduced. For environments that are deemed hazardous to human beings such as radioactive chambers and bomb disarmament, robots can be used to carry out the operations efficiently. However, robotic operations might fail due to cable failures. Here contactless connectivity proves pivotal. To sum up, contactless connectivity provides a reliable, robust and flexible solution for transmission of data signals and power; and has different applications including factory automation, injection molding and equipment safety.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Restraints

Aspects such as acceptance and pricing are major pullers of the global contactless connectivity system market. Most people are not aware of the advantages of this technology and stick to traditional technology with a view that the advanced products or devices are not user friendly. Moreover, owing to higher pricing of newer connectivity technologies, many people find it over hyped and continue using traditional connectivity systems. Also, in contactless connectivity technology, the devices that need to get connected should come within close range of one another.

In case this range increases beyond the specified limit – based on the instruments connected and the data signals to be transferred – there might be poor connectivity accompanied by loss of signal. These restraints can become a cause for slow acceptability of the contactless connectivity technology, thereby restraining its market growth. However, research and development is being carried out to remove any technological glitches and improve the quality and features of contactless connectivity technology and introduce more user-friendly devices in the market that rely on this technology.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Regional Preview

North America is likely to show good growth in this sector owing to the present and future technological advancements. The region is totally technology driven and the R&D people strive to innovate more for the better – reflecting steady growth. European countries are using contactless connectivity technology to the maximum in the automobile industry and integrating it in other applications as well. Japan followed by Europe is also likely to show good growth potential for this market. India, China, Korea, and other developing countries are expected to show slow yet steady adoption of contactless connectivity technology over the forecast period.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the contactless connectivity system market include TE Connectivity, Corning Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Talkaphone and Plantronics.